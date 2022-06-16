Michael Patrick Violett, 69, of Augusta, KS (formerly of Elk Grove, CA), passed away April 29, 2022 at home.
Michael was born in Chehalis, WA on March 28, 1953, to the late Patricia (Burleson) and Richard Violett. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard based in Alameda, CA for 34 years, retiring in 2006. Mike was also a carpenter by trade, as well as Carpenter Shop Supervisor for the County of Sacramento, retiring in 2006. On Sept. 3, 2005 he married Vicky (Harris) Violett in Downieville, CA and she survives him. He is also survived by: sons, Adam Violett, Warren Violett and Joseph Harris (wife Michelle); daughters, Shalece Holcomb and Christy Harris; sister Sheron VanKirk; 10 grandchildren, Jimmie, Zachary, Christopher, Alexis, Kylee, Javier, Paulie, Isabella, Evalina, and Joseph Jr.; four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews he loved very much. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Richard Violett and John Violett.
An informal gathering honoring Michael was held on May 12, 4:30 p.m. at our home in Augusta. A memorial/celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date in California.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a veteran's organization of the donor's choice.
