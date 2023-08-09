Michael N. Abeid passed away on June 4. He is preceded in death by his parents Naoum and Miriam (Musallam) Abeid, wife Margaret, and brother George. He is survived by his children Michael (Nanette), Maryanne (Betsy Olson), Larry (Kim), Christine Abeid Zierden (Randy), and Brian (Andrea); grandchildren Samantha, Madeleine, Dhillon, Jack, Nathan, Summer, Luke, Sydney, and Andrew; brothers Ibrahim Ebeid and Elias (Ebtisam) Abeid; and friend Dale Berhens. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
Michael was born in Palestine in 1939, immigrated to the US in the mid-1960's and began his family. He and Margaret raised their family on the East Coast until moving to Elk Grove, CA in 1991 when he and his sons and daughter Chris opened Fat Mike's Pizza, for which he is the namesake.
Interment will be August 10 at 2 PM at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, 10232 Pleasant Grove School Rd., Elk Grove.
