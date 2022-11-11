Michael William Miller Dausend was born on Dec. 12, 1957, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Jack and Norma Miller. He went home to be with his Lord on Oct. 3, 2022.
Michael was known for his kindness, encouragement, love of God, love of family, musical talent, sailing prowess, skill in computers and technology, adventurous spirit, and love of information. Those who knew him called him a thoughtful and generous man, with a heart for others.
His adventures started early, living on a small ranch in Phoenix with palomino horses and chickens amidst the scorpions and rattlesnakes. After moving with his family to San Jose, sailing adventures began; a favorite vacation spot was the Sacramento Delta. He went on to race sailboats in Northern California lakes and to crew for sailboats on the San Francisco Bay.
His favorite pastime in the last several years was hitting the road with his wife, Lynn, taking drives to walk the beaches in Santa Cruz, the trails of Lake Tahoe, and explore new cities on a recent 10-state adventure. He was a man with many gifts and loves.
Mike loved the theater, playing leads in high school plays. He loved music, with his mother as his first teacher. As a youth he learned to play the clarinet, bassoon, saxophone and sousaphone, and he later picked up the guitar, bass guitar, piano and drums. His father, a well-known recording engineer, taught him the tricks of the trade, and he went on to become a sound technician for live and recorded events, at one point owning a San Jose recording studio. Computers intrigued him, from the very first PC’s and Macs, and he enjoyed success working in the computer and information field. He applied his extensive knowledge in audio and sound when he spent time working for Direct TV, installing satellite links for TV stations in the Western Region.
Mike was passionate about people; he had a pastor’s heart. At Creekside Christian Church in Elk Grove, he led the Singles Ministry, Bible studies, life groups and support groups; in addition, he played bass in the orchestra and the Men’s Ministry worship band. An avid, life-long learner, he was called an ultimate information-gatherer; from studying God’s word to taking in documentaries about World Wars and submarines when his son by marriage joined the U.S. Navy.
Michael is survived by his wife, Lynn, and children-in-love Douglas (Diana), Mackenzie, and Rebecca; by brother and sister-in-law Troy and Kathy Dausend; nieces Nicole (Kyle) and Christine (Zach); his stepfather Jack Dausend; stepsisters and brothers Linda, Charlie, Steven, and Lisa Dausend; his brother- and sister-in-law Jay and Cathy Platt, and nephews-in-love Dustin (Hannah) and Collin.
Services will be held at Creekside Christian Church in Elk Grove, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. A reception will follow.
Mike will be greatly missed. We envision him joyfully playing his bass guitar on Main Street in heaven.
