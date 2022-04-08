Mazle Jean Holmes, 85, of Booneville, Arkansas passed away March 27, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Mazle was born June 13, 1936 in Wilburton, Oklahoma to the late Earl and Gertha Mainard. She is survived by her children, Tammy Todd of Booneville, Arkansas, Pamela Rouse (Jim) of Tulare, California and Richard Holmes (Lori) of Rancho Murieta, California, brother Frank Mainard (Elaine) of Santa Maria, California, three grandchildren, Steven Hall (Sara) of Killeen, Texas, Lawrence Todd of Magazine, Arkansas,
Nick Todd of Booneville, Arkansas, her great granddaughter Savannah Hall of Killeen, Texas along with three Nieces and their families. Mazle was such a wonderful, loving, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. A memorial service will be held at a future date in Delano, California.
