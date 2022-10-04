Some people leave the world unchanged. Maryanne Lynch left this world a better place. Her enthusiastic charm and loving personality enriched the lives of her many lifetime friends as well as her scores of clients. She is missed by many. Maryanne's life began in Deer Lodge, Montana on July 18,1935 and ended in Newcastle on Sept. 8, 2022.
Maryanne spent her childhood in Montana and Washington where she developed a love of the outdoors and sports, especially swimming which continued throughout her adult life. Following the death of her father, she moved to Sacramento in 1951 where she added marathons and snow skiing throughout the western states and Canada. With her partner Richard Everett, she enjoyed backpacking, hiking and extensive travel including Russia, Tibet, Australia, New Zealand, and many others. Climbing Mt. Shasta was one of her proudest outdoor accomplishments.
Maryanne graduated from St. Francis High School in 1953 where she served as student body president and was valedictorian. She was in Sacramento State College's first freshman class where she earned her BA degree in 1957, and a Masters of Social Work from Sacramento State University in 1977, while married, raising two active boys and running a busy household. She enjoyed a successful career with Sacramento County working as a supervisor in the Child Protective Services Department. During this time she was part of the Cabaret Girls group who performed singing and dancing routines for many events. While working for the county, she earned her Marriage and Family Therapist license and Clinical Social Worker credentials, and developed a private practice, which she continued following retirement from the county in 1995.
Maryanne was preceded in death by her son Brian Hintz and sister Cathleen Barr. She is survived by Richard Everett, her partner of 35 years. He devoted himself to Maryanne's care during her 12-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. She is also survived by her son Eric Hintz (Rhonda), her sisters Sheila Butler and Sue Siler, Nephew Dan Ingolia (Nora), four grandsons and nine great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 9961 Elk Grove-Florin Road, Elk Grove on Oct. 12 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the: Brian L. Hintz Endowed Memorial Scholarship. Make the check out to: “Brian L. Hintz Memorial Scholarship; Address: University of Pacific, Advancement Services, 3601 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95211. Visit East Lawn's web site, www. eastlawn.com, for guest book, videos, etc.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.