Mary Van Ruiten

On Jan. 20, 2023, Mary Rita Van Ruiten passed away peacefully in Bellevue, Washington. Her daughter and son-in-law were by her side.
Mary Rita grew up in Long Beach, California, and attended St. Anthony’s High School. After high school she married. In 1961, they adopted their first daughter, Sheila Ann, and in 1965, they adopted Diane Marie. That same year they moved their family to Elk Grove, California, to start their dairy business.
Rita, as she was known in Elk Grove, ran a successful dairy and farm until 1980. She then infused her love of travel to be a travel agent through the early 2000s. She traveled all around the world, with Ireland being one of her favorites, as it was her parents' home country. Afterward she secured a job at See's Candies, where many would come just to visit her.
Rita had a tight group of lifelong friends, who she met with regularly, and was an avid bridge player. She continued playing bridge into her 80's.
Rita is survived by her daughter, Diane (Van Ruiten) Tieskie and her husband, Ted; grandchildren AJ Hobday, Sierra Hobday and Kelly Caredio; great-grandchildren Axel Hobday, Enzo Pastrana-Kolczak and Aurora Caredio Gates.
There will be a celebration of life on Feb. 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish, 9961 Elk Grove Florin Road, Elk Grove, California, with a reception immediately following.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.