Mary Johnson 

Mary Josephine Polhemus Johnson, a longtime resident of Elk Grove, passed away on Sept. 23, 2022, from a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mary was 88 years old and born in Tonopah, Nevada in 1933. Mary was a longtime employee and retired with Citizens Utilities (now Frontier Telephone). She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband James Polhemus, brother John Bombassei and granddaughter Ashley Simpson Ragosa. She is survived by sister Jenette Turman, daughter Maryann Polhemus Simpson, son Charles Polhemus and grandsons Mark and Robert Polhemus. No service was held per Mary's request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.