Mary was born in Troy in 1947 to Edward “Ned” and Frances Hart. She is survived by her husband, George; her children Kathleen, Daniel, and Barbra; her grandchildren Kylie, Sophia, Ashleigh, and Krissy; and younger sisters, Margaret, Joanne, and Barbara.
She graduated High School from CCHS and attended college at St. Rose College in Albany before marrying in 1969 and lived in Fremont area of California until retiring in Elk Grove, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations requested for St. Vincent de Paul Society.
