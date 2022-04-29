Mary Gongwer was and amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. She was surrounded by family as she was received into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the age of 69.
Mary was born to Calvin and Therese Bublin on August 10, 1952. She was the oldest girl in a large family of nine kids. She was married to James Gongwer. Together they had 3 children: Christine, David, and Karen and 11 grandchildren.
She was a lifelong caregiver. As the oldest daughter she helped raise her younger siblings. She became a nurse and retired from Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento after 32 years of service.
There wasn't anything that Mary couldn't do. She loved gardening and had the most beautiful flower garden and bountiful vegetable garden. She was crafty and could sew, knit, or crochet anything you could ask for. If you needed something done, Mary would get it done. Need a ceiling fan installed, ask Mary. But be careful because you might come home and find her feet dangling from the ceiling as life was never dull with Mary.
Services will be held on at 10 a.m., April 30, 2022 at Grace Church in Elk Grove.
