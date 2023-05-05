Marita Christine (Weil) Lovegren

On April 20, 2023, Marita died peacefully at home. Marita was born on Jan. 20, 1948, in Grand Rapids, MI to Jack & Jean (Geneva) Weil, their 1st of 3 daughters. In 1951, Marita, her sister Jackie and their parents moved to San Francisco, CA where in 1952 their third daughter, Kathy, was born. In 1962, her family moved to Livermore and established (Jack's) Donut Wheel on First St., still open today and considered a landmark of the city. Marita married and had 5 children, all born in Livermore. In 1976, Marita and her children joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, all being baptized by her father, Jack.
Marita met and married Donald Lovegren in 1985. They were introduced by mutual friends and were inseparable from that moment on, being completely devoted to each other. She enjoyed working at the family donut shop, opening her own needlepoint store, working at the Livermore Lab, being a retail jewelry manager and an interior decorator for Ethan Allen, her favorite. Some of the activities she loved included sewing & needlepoint, crafts & scrapbooking, cooking, and travelling. She enjoyed providing service to others and the church in her callings and being the master planner, list maker and organizer for any family function. Don was at her side when she passed and will miss her deeply. Don and Marita were long time residents of both Livermore and Elk Grove. They enjoyed many activities together throughout the years, which included numerous vacations, cruises, trips with their kids and grandkids, bowling on a league together and hosting many family gatherings and dinner parties with their friends. Their favorite place to visit was San Francisco where they spent many anniversaries.
She is survived by her husband Donald Lovegren of 37 years, children David Thomsen of Meridian, ID, Leslie Walters, Dennie Moreland (Skip) of Pleasanton, CA, Joanne Thomsen (Rene) Gomez of Manteca, CA, stepdaughter Donna Lovegren (Dirk) Schinkel of Livermore, CA and stepson Jim (Teri) Lovegren of Valley Springs, CA along with her grandchildren Sam (Stacy) Harbert, Justin Keef, Jamie Walters, Andrea Schinkel (Jesse) Rollins, Jamie Lovegren (Michael) O'Meara, Jodie and JD Lovegren, Arianna & Michael Moreland, Johnny, Steven and Tomas Gomez; and 8 great-grandchildren; her father Jack Weil of Manteca, CA, sister Kathy Weil (C. Gordon) Austin of Manteca, CA and brother in-law Bill Rose of Tracy, CA, along with several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Jean (Geneva) Weil, sister Jackie (Jacqueline Weil) Rose, her son Thomas L Thomsen Jr (Buster) and great-niece Amanda Nicole Austin.
Memorial Service
Friday, May 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1233 Northgate Drive, Manteca, CA
Reception to follow
