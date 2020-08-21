Marilyn Schimming Dorr, beloved wife of George Myron Dorr, lost her battle with Alzheimer's on July 29, 2020, at the age of 87 years old, in Elk Grove, California, where she lived for the last 49 years.
Marilyn was the oldest of three children, born to Albert John Schimming and Ruth Margaret Ingalls Schimming on December 18, 1932, in Hawarden, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Leigh Schimming, and is survived by her sister, Maurine Bietz of Gillette, Wyoming, her sister-in-law, Eileen Schutte of Sibley, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn and George were married in Pierre, South Dakota, on September 14, 1952. Years later, after moving to California, they had two children, Cheryl Menezes (Manuel) and Curtiss Dorr (Sharon). In time, the family grew with the addition of three granddaughters, Lacey Stephens (Adam), Lindsay King (Michael Armstrong) and Kayla King (Enrique Salcedo), who were her pride and joy until her great-granddaughter, Kamryn Olsen, appeared and stole her heart.
Marilyn was blessed with the gift of music and began playing the organ for church services when she was in her early teens. She also loved to play piano and often played organ/piano collaboration trios and duets with her mother and sister, as well as accompanying various singers in the Elk Grove community. She was very active in the church communities of Saint Peter's in Elk Grove, Emanuel Lutheran and Saint Paul's Lutheran, in Lodi, California, where she directed adult and children's choirs, played the organ and piano, was a member of two musical families called “The Group” and “Morning Star,” and sat on the Lodi Lutheran Preschool Board. In addition, for many years Marilyn played the organ at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Elk Grove, and sang with the Cosumnes River College Choir. In recent years, she worshiped at Saint Luke's Lutheran Church in Sacramento. Marilyn taught reading at Franklin Elementary School, where she made lifelong connections with some of her students. In 2005, she retired from the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office after 25 years of service.
Marilyn was a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution by virtue of her descent from a patriot of the Revolutionary War and was a member of The General Society of Mayflower Descendants by virtue of her descent from a Mayflower Ancestor.
Marilyn was a strong and steadfast matriarch, who was dedicated to her loved ones and to the music that brought her joy. Although Marilyn's song may have ended, her melody will always live on in the hearts of those who knew her.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a graveside service will occur at Franklin Cemetery, located in Franklin, California, for family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's name to the Lodi Lutheran Preschool, payable to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 701 South Pleasant, Lodi, California 95240 or the Alzheimer's Association, fbo Sacramento Chapter, 2290 North First Street, Suite 101, San Jose, California 95131.
