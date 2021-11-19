Marilyn Mazzaferro, an Elk Grove resident for the past seven years, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. She was 90 years old.
Marilyn was born on Feb. 5, 1931 in Omaha, Neb. and moved with her family to San Francisco when she was a young child and eventually graduated from Balboa High School in 1948. She met her husband, Jim, while working as an accounting clerk at FJ Burns Drayage. They married in 1955 and lived in San Francisco until moving to Sonora, CA in 1989, where they lived for 25 years. After Jim passed away in 2013, Marilyn moved to Elk Grove to be closer to her family.
During her lifetime, Marilyn held several positions, mostly in bookkeeping and accounting, as well as preparing tax documents. She was also a full-time mother, raising three sons. She was very active in the churches she attended, including singing in the church choirs. Marilyn enjoyed baking, specializing in her famous butter cookies, as well as her delicious lemon cream cheese pie and, later in life, peanut butter cookies.
Marilyn is survived by her sons James (Anita), Anthony (Christy), and Mark (Lori); seven grandchildren (Cherylyn, Joseph, Jeanette, Anne, Amy, Nicole, Vince) and five great-grandchildren (Josylyn, Dominic, Elenora, Sophia and Charlotte).
A memorial service will take place at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cazadero Music Camp Scholarship Fund, www.cazadero.org or by sending a check to P.O. Box 7908, Berkeley, CA 94707.
Arrangements were handled by the Herberger Family Elk Grove Funeral Chapel.
