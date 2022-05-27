Marian Edna Childs Howard passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Born on June 23, 1927. Survived by her children, Kathleen, Mary, William, Nine grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She is reunited with her late husband William Howard, her daughter Patricia, and her son John in heaven. Her services will be Friday, June 3, 2022, 10 a.m. at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park & Mortuary, 9189 East Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sky River Casino holds job fair in Elk Grove
- Retired EG police chief joins Sky River Casino staff
- Pride baseball hangs another championship banner on the backstop of Greg Vaughn Field
- The park that took 25 years to complete
- Election '22: Ly threatens litigation in reaction to negative campaign mailers
- City Council approves 387-unit affordable housing project
- Mate moves on to State Golf championship
- Planning Commission supports 387-unit, affordable housing proposal
- Elk Grove High Class of ‘71 celebrates 50th reunion
- A look at the candidates in this June’s primary elections
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.