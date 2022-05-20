Marian Edna Childs Howard, passed away, Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Born on June 23, 1927. Survived by her children, Kathleen, Mary, William, nine grandchildren, and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is reunited with her late husband William Howard, her daughter Patricia, and her son John in heaven. Her services will be Friday, June 3, 2022, 10 am, at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park & Mortuary, 9189 East Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, CA 95624.
