Lourence

Maria Lourence 

Maria Lourence, born in Terceira, Azores, passed April 11, 2022 at age 88. A 63 year resident of Galt, was well known for catering and helping with Portuguese celebrations. She leaves behind husband Oneal, five children, several grand and great-grand children. Rosary was held on April 28 at East Lawn Mortuary and funeral mass will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church 11 a.m., April 29th, Elk Grove, followed by graveside service at the Galt Cemetery.

