Lorna Buechler passed away Aug. 3, 2022, at the age of 79. Lorna was born on April 14, 1943, to Richard and Helen (Hein) Kneppel in Sacramento, CA. She was raised in Elk Grove on the family’s dairy and graduated from Elk Grove High School in 1961. After graduating from California State University, Sacramento in 1965 with her teaching credential, she taught in the Elk Grove Unified School District for more than 35 years.
Lorna is survived by her daughter, Shari Brazier, her son, Bradley (Amy) Buechler, and her grandchildren, Claire Brazier, Hope Brazier, Riley Buechler, and Baylor Buechler. She is also survived by many cousins and friends.
Lorna loved to travel, crochet, read, and enjoy time with family and friends playing cards or board games.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 11am, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church with a reception immediately following.
