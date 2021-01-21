Loretta Letha Emma (Phelan) Vitone

11/09/1933-12/07/2020
We hate to inform the world that our beautiful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend to everyone, as she loved all and cared for all, on 12/7/20 to leave us to be with the love of her life. Her husband Anthony (Tony) Vitone Sr. who preceded her to be with God in Heaven on 3/9/12.
She has 7 children of which sadly 2 of the children Boneta & Justin had preceded her. Her surviving children Brenda, John, Jessie, Beverly and Tony will be having a services on 1/8/2021. Walton’s Funerals, 875 W. Second St., Reno, NV 89503 at 11:00 am. Internment 1:30 pm Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cementery Fernley, NV. Celebration of Life to follow: 430 Calle De La Plata, Sparks NV
