Linda DiMarco, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother died peacefully at her home July 24, 2022.
Linda was born on May 08, 1936, in Santa Rosa, California. She grew up in Northern California and attended San Jose State where she met her first husband Orville Hatlen. They married in 1957 and were parents to four children, two daughters and two sons. They raised their family in Elk Grove. Sadly, Orville passed in 1983. Linda remarried to John DiMarco in 1990, who passed away in 2009.
Linda had a passion for gardening, quilting, and collecting. She will be very missed by her surviving children, Kirsten Mobray, Mark Hatlen, and Eric Hatlen and her late daughter, Britta Hatlen. She also leaves behind four stepchildren, Cathy Talooi, John, DiMarco, Linda Talley, and Jim DiMarco. She will also be missed by her loving grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, Greg, Josh, Dustin and Bianca. Linda's great-grandchildren, Jacob, Lillie, River, and Tony will also miss her. There are no words to express how much her family and friends will miss her. Rest in peace. A private memorial will be held.
