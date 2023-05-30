Linda Ann Saxon Fitzgerald 

Linda was born Sept. 5, 1959, graduated from Elk Grove High School in 1977, and recently retired from DMV after almost 40 years of service. She lived in Elk Grove caring for her family. Linda loved opportunities to have fun with her family and many friends. When she wasn't home, she was usually out with her mom and her sister Dianna. The three were the best of friends. Linda enjoyed bingo, gambling, and going on cruises. She liked dancing and that was the life of the party. Linda always spoke her mind, but if you said something that offended her, you would spend the rest of your day begging for forgiveness. She lived a busy life but lived it to its fullest until January 31st, 2023.
Linda was proceeded in death by her father Benjamin Saxon, nephew Beau Saxon and the fathers of her two children Darrell and Larry. She is survived by her mother Emily Ann Polhemus Saxon, sisters Dianna, Karla, Susan, and Patti, her daughters Sarah Fitzgerald and Nicole Stevens, and grandchildren Zackary, Zoë, Brooklyn, and Ziyana. Her final resting place will be at the Hilltop Cemetery on Waterman Road. We all have those special memories of her that we will cherish forever. We love and miss you, Linda.
Celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 10 from 5-8 p.m. at the Mahon Ranch, 10171 Grant Line Road in Elk Grove.
