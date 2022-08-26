LELAND ELTON DANIELS

12/29/1938 @ 11:10 a.m.- 08/01/2022 @5:30 p.m.
Leland began his journey to the other side in joining his ancestors on August 1st, after celebrating 83 years of life on this side with his big loving family. The youngest of five children of Louie Daniels and Irene Blue McKean-Daniels. He was preceded in death by both parents and sisters Diane Ollila, Roberta Daniels, Evelyn Olvera and brother Alvin Daniels Sr.
Although, he did not have children of his own, all of his nieces and nephews felt the love from “Uncle Leland.” He was the substitute parent and babysitter for all.
Leland’s early childhood was on the Wilton Rancheria and then to the city, where he attended CK McClatchy High School and later pursued his anthropological studies at Sac City and CSUS. He was a very intelligent and witty man, who could debate with the best. CNN, Hallmark and TCM were a few of his best watched channels.
Leland was a “Jack of All Trades” as a cabinet maker, warehouse worker, environmental consultant and archaeological aide, which the latter he took great pride in. He was even more proud of his military service as a Marine. He served four years and was honorably discharged as a Corporal (E-5). His desire to serve was evident as he lied about his age in order to enlist. “Semper Fidelis” (Always Faithful), and Uncle was.
He was a devout “Cincinnati Bengal” football fan and would support the black and orange all the time, win or lose. He would be one of the first to put his money in for football pools.
He loved being recognized as a Wilton Tribal Elder. He enjoyed visiting with old friends and family, sharing stories of the past, participating in the many activities including Bingo and going on field trips. He enjoyed playing 31 and other poker games, eating fry bread, beans, spaghetti, prawns and cheese enchiladas.
If you knew Uncle you couldn’t help but to love him, as he was an extraordinary man, with a great sense of humor, a gentle spirit, patience and a love for life. He will be deeply missed by ALL.
Graveside services where held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Hicksville Cemetery.
