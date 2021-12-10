Lawrence “Larry” James Chase
(May 20, 1949- November 20, 2021).
Lawrence grew up in the Van Nuys area of Southern California. He passed away in his home in Elk Grove, CA the morning of November 20, 2021. Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife/love of his life of over 40 years Terry Jean Chase and earlier by father, Louis Richard Chase, and mother, Elizabeth Barth Chase. Lawrence is survived by his daughter, Meredith (“Mere Bear”) Chase, and stepmother Shirley Chase.
Lawrence always showcased his true personality in all interactions. Dad jokes were a favorite with his college students, whom with he was referred to as “Coach.” Sports-related banter was a staple among his friend groups. He would even have inside jokes with a local barista or grocery store clerk, for example.
And his daughter embraced it all (maybe with an occasional eye roll).
“Semi-retired” is how he described his job status the last few years as he still taught multiple classes at Cosumnes River College up until his passing but had retired from Sacramento State University. He never wanted to stop teaching and would often say, “I’ve never worked a day in my life,” due to the passion he felt surrounding his career as a College Professor.
In addition to teaching, Lawrence enjoyed activities like joining his “Starbucks Crew” several mornings per week, playing Cribbage with a group of friends one day a week, going to the gym daily, playing golf at Valley High Country club with his friend Russ multiple days a week, and was involved in a Sacramento Rotary chapter. He enjoyed both going out on the town to a local concert or having a night in with his cat and watching baseball (Go Dodgers!) or college football (Go USC!) on TV. Sushi dinners, trying new wines, and mini road trips with his daughter were also often on the agenda.
Fun fact: Lawrence also wrote for the Elk Grove Citizen in the mid-90’s.
He has touched so many hearts and will live on through the fun-loving memories and entertainment he delivered.
The Celebration of Life services will be held:
Herberger Family Elk Grove Funeral Chapel
9101 Elk Grove Blvd Elk Grove, CA 95624
Saturday, December 18, 2021 1pm
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UC Davis Medical Center General Support Fund: https://give.ucdavis.edu/Donate/YourGift/9100850.
