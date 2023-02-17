Lawrence Filippi 

On Feb. 5, 2023, Lawrence (Larry) J Filippi passed away peacefully at the golden age of 80 years old at home with his wife (Margaret) at his side.
Lawrence leaves behind his wife of 17 years, his daughter, Robin Young and Grandson Clayton Young. Other stepchildren and grandchildren left behind are stepson Albert C. Johnson Jr., daughter-in-law Jessica Johnson, granddaughter Emily Johnson, and grandson Matthew Johnson. Stepdaughter Laura Guillory, granddaughter Sierra Calhoun, granddaughter Dakota Calhoun, grandson Lane Calhoun, granddaughter Dallas Beltran, granddaughter Austin Guillory, great grandson Logan Calhoun, great-granddaughter River Ruby Calhoun and great-granddaughter Amie Beltran, sister Norma Wagner, and many cousins.
Lawrence was born Jan. 17 1943 to Bert and Annette Filippi in Lodi, CA. They raised Lawrence there in the Lodi Valley on a farm. Lawrence graduated from Lodi High School.
In August of 1960, he joined the United States Navy. Lawrence was assigned to the Patrol Squadron Nine, where he served as Yeoman Third Class. Lawrence received letters for outstanding service and a medal for good conduct during his time in the service. Lawrence served his country honorably. Lawrence served four years of active duty and two years of active reserve.
Lawrence returned home to Lodi and went to work for The Sherwin-Williams Paint Company. Lawrence worked at the Lodi location for two years before transferring to the Sacramento Commercial location where he was promoted to operational manager. Lawrence worked 39 years for Sherwin-Williams.
Lawrence was active in the Jay C. Association where he was involved with the Lodi Grape Festival. He was also a member of The Lodi Historical Society. Lawrence's other interests include high school football, college football and volunteering for different events with his children and grandchildren and his church.
Services for Lawrence will be held on Feb. 25 at noon at the Elk Grove United Methodist Church, 8964 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove, CA. Lawrence will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.
