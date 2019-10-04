LaVerne Simas passed away peacefully on September 20th. She was born in Franklin and lived in the Franklin/Elk Grove area.
LaVerne enjoyed golf, painting, ceramics, Maui vacations, Giants baseball, NFL football, gourmet cooking and gardening. But her greatest love was her family. She married her high school sweetheart, Bill, in 1944. Both were inducted into the Elk Grove High School Hall of Fame for their charity work raising money towards heart disease research.
She was preceded in death by her Parents Ben & Martha Kammerer, her daughter Linda Mendoza, and husband Bill. Survived by Sons Michael, Bill (Robyn) , Brother Bob (Charlene) and Son in Law Gilbert Mendoza. Grandmother to Douglas Simas (Julie), Traci Simas, Greg Simas (Jennifer), Dan Mendoza (Leslie), Allison Mendoza, and Brian Simas. Great Grandmother of 10, and Great Great Grandmother of 1.
The family gives a special thanks to her long time caregivers Betty and Mary. Services will be 10:00 Friday October 4th at East Lawn Elk Grove followed by a friends and family gathering.
