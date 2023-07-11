LaVerne Rowland

LaVerne Z. Rowland
1935-2023
LaVerne Z. Rowland, 88, a long-time Elk Gove resident, died at home on Monday, July 10, 2023, as a result of complications of dementia. LaVerne was a kind-hearted, sweet person and the widow of her beloved husband, Richard L. Rowland, who passed away in 2011.
There will be a memorial service at Herberger's Elk Grove Funeral Chapel, 9101 Elk Grove Blvd., Friday, July 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.
