On December 22, 2021, despite his best efforts to stubbornly reject mortality, Lance Kiley passed away at the age of 79. Coincidentally, that same day, the Costco Wholesale Corporation called for an emergency board meeting to address a noticeable drop in profits.
He leaves behind his long-suffering wife of nearly 45 years, Libby, first wife Gloria, daughters Dawn, Wendy, Caitlin, and Siera, and granddaughters Kiley, Elaine, and Hunter. In addition, he leaves behind brother Kevin, sisters Kristi, Kimberle, and Shannon, and numerous cousins (no Seriously, it’s like ... a LOT of cousins). He is preceded in death by his equally long-suffering mother Elaine, father Louis, brother Michael “Mik” Kiley, and cousin Reynold “Ron” Berg, with whom he is no doubt sharing a beer and a deep belly laugh at this very moment.
Born in 1942 in Peoria, Illinois, Lance spent his early years in Volga, South Dakota before making his way to the Golden State. He attended school in Stockton, Lodi, and Bryte before his family finally settled in North Sacramento. Lance graduated from Norte Del Rio High School in 1960.
After graduation, Lance was recruited to work for CalTrans as a land surveyor and civil engineer, contributing to some notable projects including Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento and the portion of U.S. Route 50 that runs through the Sierra Nevada. It was also at this time that he expanded his vocabulary to include words I cannot in good conscience repeat here.
After going to work for the State Lands Commission, Lance realized he could actually get paid to argue with people, so he began taking night classes at Lincoln Law School. He passed the California State Bar exam in 1980, and continued to work for State Lands as a land law attorney. He was especially proud of his work on the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve in Huntington Beach.
Hobbies included writing witty limericks, frequenting every cheese curd purveyor he could find, drinking like a fish, building computers, photographing birds, and changing lanes without using his turn signal. He also loved traveling, coining new and innovative curse words, and sneezing so loud and so suddenly that his wife and children were certain the end was nigh. But of all these things, he loved nothing more than his delightfully dysfunctional family, who will miss him very, very much.
A memorial will be planned once COVID steals back into the hellhole from whence it came.
