January 9, 1945 - August 17, 2023
Sacramento, CA
Surrounded by the love of his family, Kenneth Alan Strom passed away on August 17th in Sacramento at the age of 78. Born in Auburn, WA to Alvin and Lenora Strom, Ken grew up on a small family farm in nearby Kent, working from a young age at neighboring farms and dairies and spending his wages on his beloved limefire green 1952 Buick Super coupe. After graduating from Kent-Meridian High School with the Class of 1963, he went on to earn a BS from Central Washington State College in Ellensburg in 1967 and then obtained a PhD in chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley (1972). Ken's first marriage, to Carolee Ostrom, resulted in the birth of daughter Nancy (in 1971) and son Robert (in 1973). After a short stint in the Army, Ken began a career in environmental remediation, first designing pollution mitigation processes for Bechtel Power Corporation in Los Angeles before moving on to broader business and administrative roles at Radian International and Dames & Moore, Inc. in the Bay Area and Sacramento. He married Linda Ambrose in 1982, and together they raised their blended family in Elk Grove, Rancho Murieta, and the Vineyard neighborhood of Sacramento County. Both before and after retirement, Ken enthusiastically pursued hobbies including bicycle touring, automobile racing, golf, photography, day trading, and cigar smoking. Most important to him later in life were his relationships with his grandchildren, his association with Elk Grove Rotary, and his renewed connection with the Norwegian immigrant communities in the Dakotas from which his parents came.
Ken is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Linda Strom; brothers Lowell and Alan Strom; sister LuAnne Strom; daughter Nancy Steimle, her husband Wes, and their children Jack, Matt, and Nick; son Robert Strom, his partner Vivian Barajas, and her children Gavin and Braden; stepson Michael Ziser, his wife Carrie, and their children Anna and Eli; and stepson Matthew Ziser, his wife Amy, and their daughter Rose.
A remembrance and celebration of Ken's life will be held on September 1st at 10am at the Herberger Family Funeral Chapel in Elk Grove, with a reception immediately to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elk Grove Homeless Assistance Resource Team (www.elkgrovehart.org) or to the Rotary Club of Elk Grove Maui Fire Fund (www.elkgroverotary.org).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.