Kenneth L. Potts was born and raised in Santa Rosa, CA. He went to Montgomery High School and Santa Rosa JC, then to Carpenter's Trade School and was in construction for 43 years. He moved to Elk Grove in 2003, to be closer to family.
He was an avid gardener and member of the Rotary Club of Laguna Sunrise.
Kenneth went to be with the Lord on July 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife Phyllis of 46 years; children Michael Potts, Jennifer Sesto, Angela Thornton, and Jeffrey Potts; grandchildren Brandon, Ashley, Morgan, Magen, Dalton, Garrett, Cassondra, Nicholas, Christopher, Amanda, and Keven; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Elk Grove on Saturday, 7/20/19, at 10am.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.