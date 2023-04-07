Kathleen (Kathy) VandeBrake- Shaffer, age 88, died peacefully at home on March 3, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Kathy was born on Jan. 8, 1935, in Sacramento, CA to parents Walter and Jennie Dent. She was one of nine children. She was preceded in death by her husbands; Cliff Shaffer and David VandeBrake. She is the beloved Mother of Peggy Grooms (David), Suzette Shaffer, Jim Shaffer (Julie), Kal VandeBrake and Kim Crespi. She is loved and missed by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kathy was raised on the family ranch in Sacramento and worked as a teacher in the Elk Grove Unified School District for 33 years. She loved her students. Kathy was a supporter of 4-H and started the Range View 4-H club where she was the community club leader for many years. Kathy was a granddaughter of Mother Load pioneers. She enjoyed gardening, camping with family, friends and 5th wheeling around the United States on multiple occasions visiting family and national parks.
Kathy said her secret to a long life is to “Keep Moving." She had many unfortunate losses in her life, but found the strength to Keep Moving and do whatever needed to be done. Her family will honor her memory by Keeping Moving through their grief at her loss.
A celebration of life will be held this summer.
