Kathleen Sue Eversden Schaap

Kathy leaves behind her best friend and husband, David Schaap. As well as her parents, Ron and Pam Eversden, and Margaret Schaap. She is blessed to have had an enormous group of “front row” friends. Kathy was a ray of sunshine and had a way of moving right into your heart.
Kathy also left behind her stepson, Andrew Schaap, Brother-in-law, Greg Schaap, as well as her niece and nephew, Megan and Kenny Monceaux, and great niece, Kensey Davey.
Kathy was born and raised in Sacramento. She graduated from Hiram Johnson High School and earned her degree at Sacramento State. She was proud to say she was an Elk Grove teacher for 26 years, teaching grades 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6. She was grateful for the joy and laughter her students brought her, in addition to her colleagues.
Kathy and David loved vacationing in the Caribbean. Her other loves included her fur children, gardening, cooking, sunbathing, camping, and entertaining/hostessing.
