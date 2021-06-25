Katherine Kinney

Katherine was born in Houston Texas on October 23, 1938 to parents John and Thelma Connery. She was predeceased by her husband TSGT John Kinney a career airman in the USAF. Shortly after Katherine’s graduation from high school in Houston, she and John were married. They had six children. After her husband’s death in 1979 Katherine moved to California. She is survived by her three sons Daniel Kinney, Raymond Kinney(Francis)& Chris Kinney(Amber) and three daughters Mary Zodikoff(Steve),Marilyn Kinney (Margy)and Clarissa Knight(Ed). Also grandsons John and Daniel Kinney and three granddaughters Hannah, Amanda and Grace Zodikoff. She is also survived by her soulmate of 42 years Don Kammerer. Katherine received her Bachelor’s degree and Masters of Science degree in Mental Health Counseling from Sacramento State University. During her career she worked at WEAVE in Sacramento and for Child Protective Services in both Sacramento and San Joaquin County and finally as a Mental Health counselor with Sacramento County. In their spare time Katherine and Don loved sailing their sailboat and camping in their RV throughout the west. Katherine’s fight with Alzheimer’s ended at The Commons in Elk Grove under the watchful eyes of her caregivers. A private family memorial was held in the bay area. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to Alzheimer Aid Society of Northern California PO Box 60095 Sacramento, CA 95860
