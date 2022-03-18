Judith Foley Immoos, 78, formerly of Elk Grove, California passed away 2/2/22. Judy resided in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas her last 15 years and Estero, Florida the prior 10 years.
Judy was an avid reader, loved cooking and browsing recipes and making homemade cards. She spent many hours enjoying her tree top views at her home - Rose Hill. Spending time with family and friends filled many of her days including traveling to 20+ countries and rooming with her granddaughter Josie.
Judy is survived by her husband Ernest Immoos, son Kevin Cloud (Mary), daughter Kelly Doda (Allen), granddaughter Josie Doda, brother Mike Foley (Kathy) and niece Susan Foley. Her cousin Joanne Briggs and countless friends as close as family will continue to remember and celebrate Mama Jude/Ya Ya.
No services will be held and a celebration of life will take place in the future.
