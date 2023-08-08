Jose "Angel" Silva 

Jose, or “Angel” as, he was known to many, passed away in Sacramento on July 22, 2023, after a short intermittent battle with health issues. He was born on May 20, 1934, in San Carlos, Coahuila, Mexico as the fourth of twelve children. He grew up moving with his family from town to town in Northern Mexico near the Texas border. In his late teens, he moved to Hanford, California to live with his cousins and work as laborer in the fruit and vegetable farms of Central California.
A few years later, he moved up to Sacramento with his older brother in search of better opportunities and met his wife Paula of 28 years, whom he married in 1961. He worked for the University of California, Davis Primate Center assisting veterinarians as a lab technician for over 25 years before retiring in 1991. In his later years, he found companionship with Ana Maria Campos.
He was an Elk Grove resident for 45 years and was a member of the Woodmen of the World, the Elk Grove Lions Club in the 1980s and he was a regular volunteer at the Elk Grove Food Locker after retirement.
He was a kind and welcoming man who always treated everyone he met like family. He enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with family. He was preceded in death by his parents, seven of his siblings, and his wife Paula (1990). He is survived by his daughter, Christina (James), daughter, Susan (Paul), son, David (Joanna), granddaughters Naomi (Adam) and her six children, Jessica (David) and her two children, Veronica (Servando) and her three children, Mercedes and her two children, Michelle (Chris) and her two children, Erika (Chris) and her two children, Stephanie, Paula, and grandson, Jonathan.
He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. His memorial services will be announced soon. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made in his name to the Elk Grove Food Locker, a place that held a very special place in his heart.
