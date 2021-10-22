John Rueda, 80, went home to our Heavenly Father on October 3, 2021 in Sacramento, California. John was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.John is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Dolores Rueda, his daughters, Patricia Rueda Gula (Geoff), Elizabeth Rueda Merrihew (Lance) and Dianne Rueda Demarco (Victor), as well as his six grandchildren, Olivia, Jaxon, Isabella, Eli, Lola, and Noah.
John was a welder by trade and eventually retired from his second career working for the Elk Grove Unified School District in 2006. John enjoyed his time outdoors at his Elk Grove home, doing a multitude of projects. He was an honest, giving, loving, hard-working and loyal man who will be missed insurmountably by all who had the fortune to know and love him.
A memorial service will be held at Herberger Funeral Chapel, 9101 Elk Grove Blvd. in Elk Grove, on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
