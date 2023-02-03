John Plummer, age 81, of Wilton, California died Jan. 13, 2023 while surrounded by family.
He was born May 31, 1941 in Sacramento, California and graduated from McClatchy High School in 1959. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and was stationed out of McClellan Air Force base. He worked for Proctor and Gamble in Sacramento for 38 years.
John is survived by his loving wife, Gayle, of 58 years of marriage, his two children Stacy and Juston, his sister, Elizabeth Seymour, his daughter-in-law, Gena and four grandchildren, Devonie, Danelle, Sadie Faith, and Juston, and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Mildred Plummer.
John and Gayle met on a blind date and married two years later in 1964. After living in Sacramento for a few years, they moved to Wilton to live on their 10-acre ranch. John loved the ranch life and the many animals they acquired, especially his Shorthorn cattle. He was greatly involved in the community, coaching youth soccer, becoming a 4-H beef leader, a church youth advisor, a Sacramento Sheriff’s volunteer for the Wilton area, he took part in the Wilton history group, and he was a member of the St. Luke’s Episcopal church in Galt, CA. He looked forward to attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and when they showed their animals at the many local fairs. Showing up, taking an interest, and supporting his children and grandchildren was one of his biggest joys. John also had a great affinity for the outdoors and took his family on many hiking, fishing, and camping vacations in the Sierras. John and Gayle participated in country dancing with 4-H friends for several years. After retirement, he and Gayle loved to travel and learn about other cultures and enjoy wildlife throughout the world. They toured 13 countries on six continents.
John lived a full life but battled with Parkinson’s in his last years. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb.18 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 11:00 am located at 200 B St., Galt, CA.
We ask that in place of sending flowers that you donate in honor of John to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, the Parkinson’s Foundation, or the Salvation Army.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.