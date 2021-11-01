John Miller, 86, of Woodland passed away peacefully on Oct. 13. Born on Feb. 25, 1935, to Joe and Paula Miller in Sacramento. After graduating from Elk Grove High School in 1953, he went on to pursue a 70-year long career in agriculture working with Best Fertilizer, Occidental Chemical, and Agriform Farm Supply. He married wife, Dessie, in 1955 and had two beloved children together, Dennis and Nancy. John enjoyed being outdoors, gatherings with family and friends, golf, swimming, sports, and could always be found attending one of his grand- and great-grandchildren's baseball games. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Swasey (and husband Brian); brother, Joe Miller; grandchildren, Nick Miller (and wife Christie), Bayli Miller, and Jillyan West (and husband Nathaniel); and great-grandchildren, Bryson and Mason Miller. Preceded in death by parents, Joe and Paula Miller; sister, Rosie Miller; wife, Dessie Miller; and son, Dennis Miller. Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing at McNary's Chapel at 5-8pm, Nov. 2, at 458 College St., Woodland. A memorial service will be held the following day at McNary's Chapel at 11:30 pm, Nov. 3, immediately followed by a reception at the Willow Oak Hall at 17591 Co. Rd. 97, Woodland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Yolo Hospice, Prodigy Baseball Club, or a charity of choice.
Most Popular
Articles
- Prominent elderly care provider passes away
- Comic convention returns to Elk Grove
- Friday (10/29) Scoreboard
- Autumn storm hits EG
- City’s new ‘Preserve’ to open Nov. 6
- Campaign to recall EG mayor does not meet deadline
- Detrick shines once again world waterskiing championships
- Former EG mayor becomes president of civil rights group
- A tearful, emotional Neola talks frankly about fighting a rare brain tumor
- Notebook: Sheldon, do everyone a favor; beat Jesuit Friday!
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.