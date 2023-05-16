John M. Sullivan 

John Michael Sullivan of Rancho Murieta, CA passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the age of 72.
John was born on Sept. 15, 1950, in Fairfield, CA to Charles and Susanna Sullivan. He graduated in 1968 from Armijo High School where he excelled in both academics and sports, serving as the varsity basketball team's starting guard during his junior and senior years, and leading the golf team to three league championships. His senior year he was also the Delta League's shotput champion and when he wasn't engaged in track, golf or basketball, he played the bass drum in the school's marching band.
John went on to attend Chico State University, graduating in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. During his four years there, he was a member of the Chico State golf and basketball teams as well as a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon. In 1970, he won the Green Valley Country Club Championship. Following graduation, John married Carol Anderson and in 1978 they moved to Rancho Murieta, among the first homeowners in the newly developed community. Four years later, they welcomed their daughter Erin. John has remained an active resident, community leader and developer in Rancho Murieta for more than 40 years.
An avid golfer for most of his life, John was a fixture of the Rancho Murieta Country Club and golf community, and often atop many tournament leader boards.
Growing up in close proximity to Napa Valley, John had a passion for and deep understanding of viticulture. Over the years, John would grow his love for winemaking into business ventures opening two wineries, Winterbook and Oakville Estates, located along Napa's Silverado Trail. Most recently, John partnered with his daughter and extended family in the development of Angel Wing Winery located near Rancho Murieta. John was always generous with the wines he produced, famously signing and dating gifted bottles to mark special holidays and occasions.
John's career in finance and business development spanned five decades and included Chief Financial Officer of Pacific Coast Building Products, and, mostly recently, Manager and Partner for numerous ventures throughout the Sacramento region. His love for the community of Rancho Murieta was evidenced by decades of leadership around its development, growth, and prosperity. Most recently, John led the investment and development of the Murieta Inn and Spa, Rancho Murieta Marketplace, as well as new housing developments throughout the community. No one was more optimistic and excited about the future of the Rancho Murieta community than John.
He is survived by daughter Erin P. Sullivan of Sacramento, CA, sister Katie Lemos of Roseville, CA, brother Charles Sullivan (Carolyn) of Davis, CA, granddaughter Hannah Laird, nieces Mari Bradford, Michelle Lehman, nephew Matthew Lemos, former wife Carol Anderson Ward, and many additional family members, friends, and colleagues. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, brother-in-law Richard Lemos, and niece Chessa Sullivan.
John will be remembered for his larger-than-life laugh, intellect, quick wit, memory and recall of exact numbers and details, thoughtful political discussions, and loyalty to family, friends, and his beloved community of Rancho Murieta.
A private burial was held at St. Vincent De Paul (St. Mary's) Cemetery in Rancho Murieta and a Celebration of Life will be held at the Rancho Murieta Country Club on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of John to the Rancho Murieta Country Club Junior Golf Program, West Coast Equine Foundation, or Youth on Course Golf Program.
Checks may be addressed to: Junior Golf Program, Rancho Murieta Country Club, 7000 Alameda Drive, Rancho Murieta, CA 95683
