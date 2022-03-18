John Lawrence Van Ruiten, was born on March 27,1934, in Los Angeles, California. He passed away on February 27,2022 in Sacramento County.
John spent his childhood on a dairy ranch near Cypress, California, with his parents and sisters. He attended St. Anthony’s High School in Long Beach, California, and graduated in 1952. John loved animals, nature and was not afraid of hard work. He charted his own path working for local dairymen, at a creamery, and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
In 1961John and his wife adopted their daughter, Sheila Ann, and in 1965 adopted their daughter, Diane Marie. That same year he moved his young family to Elk Grove, California, where he purchased a small dairy.
John worked many days from sunrise to sunset, but found time to enjoy vacations throughout the years. He was proud of the quality of his dairy and the milk he produced which created a 30-year partnership with Crystal Creamery. In 1978 he bought a ranch on the other side of Elk Grove to grow crops for the dairy, and built his dream home and barn for his family and business.
John made many friends in Elk Grove and was known for his love of travel and his infectious smile. In 2004 he sold his ranch for development and Van Ruiten Ranch was established with 1-acre lots and beautiful homes. He loved the area and kept 5 acres and the original farm house which he completely remodeled. The same red barn still stands today.
John is survived by his wife, Maryann Van Ruiten; and his daughter, Diane (Van Ruiten) Tieskie and her husband, Ted; his grandchildren AJ Hobday, Sierra Hobday and Kelly Cardio; great-grandchildren Axel Hobday and Enzo Pastrana-Kolczak; and his sisters Lucia Van Ruiten and Kathryn Helfrich.
John’s celebration oflife liturgy will be held on March 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 8700 Bradshaw Road, Elk Grove, California.
