John DuBray 

John (Jack) DuBray was born in 1940 in Rosebud, South Dakota. He went home to our Lord on March 31, 2023, surrounded by family, in Sacramento, California.
After serving in the U.S. Navy, Jack earned his Bachelor's Degree at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and later earned his MBA from Golden Gate University. He proudly worked as a police officer for the city of Sacramento, retiring after 25 years of service.
Jack is survived by the love of his life, Maria, to whom he was married for 55 years, his children Lisa (Robert) Canfield and Stephanie (Frank) Freeno, grandchildren Eileen (John), Melissa (Eric), Hailey and Jack, and great-grandchildren Amelia, Derek, Isabella and Carson, and his sister, Elaine. He was proceeded in death by his parents Jesse and Mary DuBray, as well as his brothers James, Bill and Jesse, and sisters Theresa and Estelle.
Jack loved sports, especially the Oakland A's and the Los Angeles Dodgers, and attending football games at Elk Grove High School. He also attended countless soccer games, track meets, cheer events, theater performances, dance and piano recitals, awards ceremonies and graduations as the proudest Papa.
A private service was held on April 5. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. Jude Foundation.
