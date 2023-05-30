JoAnn Sallee, 89, of Elk Grove, California, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2023, surrounded by family. She was born on March 19, 1934, in Utica, South Dakota to Mary Huber and Herbert Hunoff. She was the youngest of seven children.
JoAnn was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband Howard, who she had been married to for 37 years. They had three children, Helen Kemper (Paul), Sarah Henderson (Scott) and Harrison. JoAnn was a loving and caring grandmother to her four grandchildren Holly, Will, Alex and Kyle. She was especially close to her sisters Mary Gibson of Phoenix, Arizona, Sister Phyllis Hunhoff and Sister Gladys Hunhoff of Yankton, South Dakota. She loved spending time with her family and making memories that would last a lifetime.
JoAnn had many careers throughout her life. She spent several years working as a medical transcriber with Sacramento ENT and she worked as a sales associate with the Corner Closet and Moppet shop in Elk Grove.
JoAnn was an active member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church Community in Elk Grove. She was involved in the Knights of Columbus women's guild and most recently continued her journey of faith in establishing and leading a parish prayer group.
JoAnn was an active volunteer and spent her time with many charitable organizations including Loaves and Fishes of Sacramento and as a Eucharistic Minister for homebound patients of Methodist Hospital.
JoAnn will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She will be remembered for her love of travel, her wonderful cooking, and her generous heart.
Visitation will be held June 22 at 9:00 am and a funeral mass to follow at 10 am., at St. Mary Funeral Home, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA. 95820. The rite of committal service will immediately follow the mass.
