Joann Marie Rutherford, 65, of Sacramento, CA passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at home with family by her side.
She was born in Sacramento, CA to William and Beatrice Peck on 7-28-1956.
Joann is survived by her loving husband Keith Jeffery Rutherford; 2 sons, Jonathon (BJ), Jeffery (Angie); 1 daughter Sarah (Jeremy); both parents, Bill & Bea; 2 brothers, Gary (Roxann), Ronnie (Kristie); Debbie (Mike).
Joann grew up in Sacramento area and graduated in 1974 at Elk Grove H.S.
She later started a career at Proctor & Gamble. She retired after 35 years of service.
She met the man of her dreams in 1983 and was married in 1984. They never left each other’s side.
She loved the outdoors, working in the family Peck Ranch, gardening, wood-splitting with her husband, cutting trees, or just supervising.
She also loved going to Bill and Judy Rutherford’s place near Plymouth, CA and walk, talk, relax. Also cut trees, split wood and fish.
Keith & Joann bought a place at Bear River Resort. They would go every weekend rain, snow or shine. Love to go on pontoon boat fishing. She was there for 12 years and enjoyed every minute there.
She was a joy to be around, never a bad word. She would always make you feel like family. Everyone came first. Would help anyone at any time.
There will be a graveside service at East Lawn Cemetery, Elk Grove, 9189 E. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, CA on Friday, May 6 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donate to favorite charity.
