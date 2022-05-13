Jim Wagner of Wilton peacefully passed away on April 2, 2022, in Elk Grove after a brief illness. He was born on August 31, 1936, in Sacramento California, to Samuel and Lydia Wagner. Growing up, he attended schools in the Lodi and Sacramento area. Jim was a Veteran who served in the US Army, while in service, he was stationed at Ft. Lewis Washington. Jim worked as a brick mason for over 50 years and was a master of his trade. He was a member of the Labors Union 185 and proudly worked for John Jackson Masonry during most of his career. It was during those years that he met and worked with his dear friend Duane Mick, who he carried deeply for and considered a second son. Jim had a beautiful garden that he loved to tend to, but he loved sharing the vegetables and fruits of his labor with friends and neighbors even more. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Gayle of 48 years, his daughter LeAnn, his parents, sisters; Gloria Erickson, Norma Scharborough, Geraldeane Sartini, and brothers; John, Harvey, Lester, and Bernard Wagner. He is survived by his three children; Garry Meidinger, Jackie (Richard) Pride, and Alice (Bob) Bennett, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandson. He is also survived by his sister Kathie Gavia and his sister-in-laws Donna and Thelma Wagner, as well as several close nieces and nephews. His family would like to thank his caring neighbors, friends, and Jinky Paran and her staff for the love and kindness shown to Jim during his final days. At Jim's request, there will be no funeral service. The family requests that you do a kindness for another and think of Jim.
