Jim DeBenedetti
Jim DeBenedetti passed away on March 29, 2022 at the age of 92. He had a lifelong passion for boating, starting as a teenager with the Sea Scouts in his hometown of Redwood City, followed by a lifetime membership with years of “over-the-bottom” racing in the Sacramento Yacht Club, where he was a Past Commodore. He brought this passion to his career with the California Department of Boating and Waterways, where he was instrumental in implementing, then managing, the State’s boat registration program. A lifelong public servant, Jim served in the US Army during the Korean War before completing 37 years of service with the State of California. Starting with the Workers’ Compensation program, he also worked for the Department of Motor Vehicles before joining the newly formed Department of Boating and Waterways, where he stayed until he retired. Jim is survived by a loving family that includes his two children - James and Staci, and six grandchildren - David, Dante, Leo, Kieran, Mira, and Connor. PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (916-725-2109), directors.
