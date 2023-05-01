Jess Galvez was born in Sacramento on March 8, 1946, to Pauline and Antonio Galvez. Jess was Number 8 of 15 children. On April 10, 2023, Jess passed into God's hands surrounded by family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Jerold, sisters Lupe and Marina, brothers Victor, Fred, Robert, Ruben, and Joe who was killed in Vietnam in 1968. Jess is survived by Marguerite Galvez, son Jeffrey (Sue), granddaughter Shelby with whom he looked forward to watching Wicked Tuna with, grandsons Christopher (Cindy), Jeremy, great-granddaughter Emily and great-grandson Christian also sisters Ruth, Rosalie and brothers Charlie, Gabe (BJ), Manuel (Martha), Richard (Sue), and Al. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews along with godchildren Rosemary Guillen, Jackie Galvez, and Greg Warburton. Jess is also survived by his special friend of more than 45 years Joe Sherfield (Zuzana).
Jess drove trucks for more than 50 years, driving for Georgia-Pacific, Weyerhauser, and Galvez Brothers. He was highly respected for his work ethic and his ability to get the job done.
Jess loved Corvettes, fast boats, artwork, antiques, and fishing in Mexico and Canada. Jess is remembered for his love of family, generosity, bright smile, sense of humor, practical jokes, and his love for children. He tormented his nieces and nephews mercilessly, and they loved him dearly.
Special thanks to Shelby, Rosemary, Marcella, Manuel, Adrian and Paul. The nurses, aides, social worker, and chaplain of Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sutter Care at Home, Hospice, 8334 Ferguson Ave., Sacramento, CA 95828.
He will be missed by his family and many friends.
A memorial mass will be held on May 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 9961 Elk Grove-Florin Road, Elk Grove (directly across from Elk Grove Regional Park).
Memorial Mass - 11 a.m. Reception to follow in church hall - 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Interment at St Mary's cemetery will be private.
UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN
We think about you always,
We talk about you still,
You have never been forgotten,
And you never will.
We hold you close within our hearts,
And there you will remain,
To walk and guide us through our lives,
Until we meet again.
