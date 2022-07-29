Jerome "Jerry" Andrew Warren, of Wilton, California, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 30, 1940, in Turlock, California to Linus and Velma Warren. Jerry was a resident of Wilton since 1973. Jerry loved his family, friends, gardening, bird watching, playing the drums, music and his beloved dog Zuni.
Jerry was a graduate of UC Berkeley and California State University, Fresno. He also earned a Master of Science degree from Michigan State University.
Jerry began his teaching career in 1964 at Ceres High School and married his wife, Carol the following year. He accepted a three-year contract to teach at the American International School in New Delhi, India. Jerry returned to Elk Grove with his wife Carol and son James. He began working at Elk Grove High School in 1973 teaching biology and ecology before retiring in 1998. He was loved by his fellow faculty members and students and received the privilege of having Elk Grove High School's science wing named in his honor.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Carol and son, James (Jay) Warren. Jerry is survived by his daughter Leslie Flojo and son Gary Warren. He is Father-in-law to Errin Warren and Grandfather to Justine Kare, Christian Duato, Marissa Moers, and Michael, Morgan, and Megan Flojo.
Please join the family for a Celebration of Life honoring Jerry on Saturday, Aug. 13, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Van Steyn Ranch. 11178 Ed Rau Road, Elk Grove.
