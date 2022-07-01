Elk Grove resident Jeannette Martin passed away on June 15. Jeannette was 90 years old and is survived by her daughters Teri Raitt and Gail Fernandez as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jeannette was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Bud Martin and her son Joseph Martin. Jeannette was born in Anderson California and moved to Sacramento after graduating high school to attend college. Jeannette was an Avon lady for many years and loved spending time visiting her many customers. She was a member of the Elk Grove Garden Club, the Native Daughters, and the VFW Post 1267 auxiliary. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. Services will be held at the Herberger Family Funeral Home on July 15 at 10:00 followed by a celebration of life at VFW Post 1267.
