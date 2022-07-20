Janice Peter, age 77, of Elk Grove, passed away on June 19th, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Gary Peter, her parents, Virgil and Evelyn Votaw, and her brother, Jerome Votaw.
She was born in November of 1944 in Houston, Texas. Janice retired from Sacramento County Health Department in 2008 after 42 years of service as a registered nurse. Janice is survived by her daughters, Annette Wietsma (Edward), and Michelle Grupp (Shane), grandchildren Lizzie and Raylan Grupp, brother John Votaw, her brother-in-law, Carl Peter, her extended family Mary Williams, Nannette Simmen, Sydney Kinney (Ryan), Riley Simmen, and several nieces and nephews. Janice had a wonderful smile, huge heart, and a positive attitude. She made everyone she met feel like family.
A celebration of Janice’s life will be held on Saturday, July 23 at 10am at WF Gormley and Sons, 2015 Capitol Ave., Sacramento with a reception to follow in Elk Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Shriner’s Hospital or SPCA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.