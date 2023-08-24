December 19, 1931 - August 19, 2023
James W. Ring, Sr., a longtime resident of Wilton, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the age of 91. Jim was born December 19, 1931, on School St. in Elk Grove to parents Marie and Francis Ring. He was their middle child among 11 children. His late siblings were Margaret, Bill, Betty, Jack, Tom, Pat, Bob, Jerry, Donna, and Larry. He attended Elk Grove High School and worked many jobs including local home construction with his Uncle Raymond Russell.
Jim met his wife Virginia on a blind date and after a two-year courtship they married on Nov. 2, 1952. Following a couple of jobs managing wholesale plumbing warehouses, he opened his own business installing irrigation and sprinkler systems. His clients were many and he made friends all along the way. From his days of growing up on the Ring family homestead off Elder Creek Rd. and having joined Future Farmers of America in high school, he always stayed close to ranching.
Jim and Virginia made their home in Wilton in 1960 and on their ranch raised 6 children: Jim Jr., LaVonne (Monroe), Kellie (Jones), Lindie (Thomas), Wally, and Vickie (Rollo).
They volunteered in service groups such as 4-H, the Elk Grove Historical Society, the Elk Grove Optimists, Project Ride, and the Wilton History Group, and were members of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Elk Grove. He was honored in 1998 as Elk Grove Citizen of the Year.
After 61 years of marriage, Virginia passed away in 2014. They were blessed with 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren with another due in September, and 1 great-great-grandchild due in December.
A family graveside service is set for Friday morning, August 25 at 10am at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, followed by a memorial and luncheon at 11am at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 8701 Elk Grove-Florin Road.
The Ring family is thankful for the support and well-wishes brought by friends and neighbors of Jim. Any remembrances may be made to Project R.I.D.E., (P.O. Box 159, Elk Grove, CA 95759), Alzheimer's Research (http://www.alz.org/research), or the Wilton Memorial Rose Garden.
