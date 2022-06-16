James “Jim” Trapp was born in San Francisco and raised in Burlingame. He graduated from Burlingame High School in 1963 and joined the US Navy in 1965. In the Navy, Jim trained to be a sonar tech. Jim enjoyed dining out and traveling, especially on cruises.
Jim is survived by his wife Mary Ellen of 51 years, son Michael Trapp (Liz), and daughters Laura McNeir (Levi), Susan Clanton (Mark), and Lisa Anderson (Steve). Jim was the proud grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 4 greatgrandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Donald Trapp, and sisters Judy Alvarez (Clare), Bonnie Rodriguez, and Terry Trapp as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service to be held at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park on Wednesday June 22. Visitation will begin at 9am. Burial to follow on Thursday June 23 at 11 a.m. at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.
