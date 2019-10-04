James Michael Nugent passed away at the age of 89 in Green Valley Arizona on September 27,2019. Jim was born to John and Rose (Mattis) Nugent in Artesia, California December 29 1929. He was preceded in death by his spouse of 39 years Patricia (Sinnott) Nugent and by siblings Rose Nugent, John Nugent, George Nugent and Mary Fletcher. He is survived by his six children; Dennis (Barbara Jean Yost), Kevin (Debbie), Brian (Dorothy), Terry, Charlene, and Tim (Rebecca). He is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and his dog Keagan. He was a 1947 graduate of Shafter High School, served in the USAF during the Korean war and graduated from Cal Poly with a degree in soil science in 1957.
The family lived in the California valley farm communities of Atwater, Visalia, Hanford and Yuba City while Jim managed branches of the Bank of America. After settling in Elk Grove in 1972 to manage the local Bank of America, Jim retired in 1993. Jim spent the last 16 years of retirement in Green Valley Arizona. He is now reunited with Pat. Jim loved to share his sense of adventure with others. The family will always remember white water rafting, backpacking, hunting and fishing trips. He and Pat enjoyed foreign travel including a 1970's China trip. No moss grew under his feet as he traveled throughout the country and overseas on family trips. He used Green Valley as a base to take countless friends and family members on road trips throughout the historical southwest. He will be remembered for his kindness and generosity.
Visitation: Sunday, October 6th, 2 pm to 5 pm, East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park Chapel. 9189 E Stockton Blvd. Elk Grove, CA 95624. Memorial Service: Monday, October 7th, 2 pm, East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park Chapel. 9189 E Stockton Blvd. Elk Grove, CA 95624. Reception to follow: Yount Residence, 9075 Clydesdale Court, Elk Grove, CA 95624.
