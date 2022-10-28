James McAllister 

James Brian “Scotty” McAllister, 90, of Elk Grove, California, passed away on Oct.14, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Esther Grace (Coffman) McAllister; his parents, James Neil McAllister and Gladys Evelyn Petersen; his brothers Roger “Skeets” and Russell, and his sister, Jeraldine Geiger. He is survived by his daughters, Rebecca “Becky” (David Sterrett) and Vikki; beloved grandson, Damon Sterrett; brother Glenn (MaryAnn) McAllister; and many nieces and nephews.
Scotty was born on June 28, 1932, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and spent most of his childhood in the former Sumner Field housing project, where there was not much money, but there was always something fun to do. Scotty graduated from North High School in 1950, and in 1954, he followed his parents to Sacramento, California. In 1957, Scotty started his career as a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service. He met Esther on his postal route and they were married in June 1962. Scotty and Esther lived in Sacramento until moving to Elk Grove in 1969. Scotty carried mail for the postal service for 37 years, retiring in 1994.
Scotty loved all things related to sports including playing basketball, football, baseball, and golf, attending live events, watching sports on TV, reading sports articles and books, and sports betting. He especially loved watching his grandson play soccer and golf, often accompanying him on the golf course. Unfortunately, since Scotty was a Minnesota sports fan (Vikings, Twins, and the Wild), he was frequently disappointed at the end of the season. Scotty had a quick wit and a great sense of humor, loved to read nonfiction and watch westerns, enjoyed his garden, and could eat pizza every day of the week. During his retirement, he traveled with Esther and Vikki to several Civil War sites and even flew to Hawaii (he did not like flying) to visit the Pearl Harbor memorial.
In honor of Scotty’s wishes, no services will be held. He will be interred at Meridian Cemetery in Sutter County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.